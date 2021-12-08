Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Streaming Champions League in India

New Delhi: Bayern Munich are at the top of the Bundesliga standings at the moment and have also topped their Champions League group. The Bavarian giants edged arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous game and are likely to rest some of their key players on Wednesday. Barcelona, on the other hand, have endured a difficult campaign so far and will need a victory against Bayern Munich to assure themselves a place in the Round of 16. The Blaugrana were stunned by Real Betis over the weekend and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Barcelona have managed to improve some aspects of their game under Xavi but have a mountain to climb this season. The Catalans reverted to their old habits in La Liga over the weekend and cannot afford to slip up in one of the biggest games of their season so far. Bayern Munich have a few injury concerns at the moment and might not risk a full-strength side in this fixture. Barcelona will go all-out in this must-win game but are unlikely to defeat the Bavarians in their own backyard.

What are the timings of the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match will start at 1:30 AM IST on December 9.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match will be played at Allianz Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.