Munich: Bayern Munich will be ready for a tremendous clash at the Allianz Arena when they take on Barcelona in their Champions League. Their group is already touted as the ‘Group of Death’ owing to the stature of the teams. The Bavarian giants passed through the first hurdle against Inter Milan last week, but this one will be different. Bayern Munich need to rediscover their usual fluidity if their league form is of any measure. The Bundesliga holders have drawn their last three domestic games, with the latest coming against Stuttgart despite leading twice in the clash. They will be put through their first real test of this campaign when they host Barcelona. That is not to say Barcelona have the upper hand here, but they remain in the form that will let them take on a giant like Bayern with complete confidence. Moreover, they will be keen to exploit the problems in Julian Nagelsmann’s current setup, although hoping for a clean victory would be considered a far-fetched dream right now.Also Read - Barcelona vs Bayern Munich- 5 Players To Watch Out For

What is the timing of the UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Barcelona ?

The UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Barcelona will be played on Wednesday (August 14) from 12:30 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Highlights PAK vs SL Cricket Score Update, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

Where is the UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Barcelona going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Barcelona will be played at Allianz Arena, Munich. Also Read - Highlights IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: Sri Lanka Beat India By 6 Wickets

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV ?

The UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Barcelona will be telecast live on Sony Ten Network.

Where can I live stream the UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Barcelona in India?

The UEFA Champions League match Bayern Munich vs Barcelona will be live streamed on SonyLIV.