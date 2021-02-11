Bayern Munich vs Tigres Live Streaming Club World Cup Final

Bayern Munich vs Tigres Club World Cup Final Details: And then there were two. Champions League winners and German giants Bayern Munich will aim for a second ever Club World Cup trophy when they taken on Mexican football club Tigres UANL tonight in Qatar. Bayern defeated Al Ahly SC 2-0 in their semifinals clash while Tigres edged past SE Palmeiras 1-0 to book the final date.

When is the Bayern Munich vs Tigres Club World Cup Final?

The Bayern Munich vs Tigres Club World Cup Final match will take place on Thursday, February 11 in India.

What are the timings of the Bayern Munich vs Tigres Club World Cup Final?

The Bayern Munich vs Tigres Club World Cup Final match will start at 11.30 PM IST.

Where is the Bayern Munich vs Tigres Club World Cup Final match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs Tigres Club World Cup Final match will be played at the Education City Stadium — Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Tigres Club World Cup Final match?

The Bayern Munich vs Tigres Club World Cup Final match will not have a live telecast in India.

Where can you live stream the Bayern Munich vs Tigres Club World Cup Final match?

The Bayern Munich vs Tigres UANL Club World Cup Final match will also be not available for a live stream on any OTT platform in India.

Bayern Munich vs Tigres Dream11 Predictions

Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Diego Reyes, Alphonso Davies, Francisco Meza, Luis Quinones, Joshua Kimmich, Javier Aquino, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski (captain), Andre-Pierre Gignac (vice-captain)

Bayern Munich vs Tigres Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Probable Starting XI: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

UANL Tigres Probable Starting XI: Nahuel Guzman; Luis Rodriguez, Diego Reyes, Francisco Meza, Carlos Salcedo; Rafael Carioca, Jesus Dienas; Luis Quinones, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino; Andre-Pierre Gignac