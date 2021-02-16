Eyes would be on Lionel Messi when he leads Barcelona into the park at Camp Nou against PSG on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League tie. Speculations are rife with his contract coming to an end soon as to where would he go. While many teams are queuing up to get their finances in order to get Messi, the latest is that UCL champions Bayern Munich have backed out from the race of pursuing Messi. Also Read - UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Injured Neymar's Emotional Tweet Ahead of Barcelona vs PSG

In an interview with Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge indicated that Messi’s whopping salary is the problem. He also congratulated Messi for obtaining such astronomical numbers. Also Read - BAR vs PSG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Barcelona vs PSG Football Match at Camp Nou 1:30 AM IST February 17 Wednesday

“I laughed when I saw Messi’s contract with Barcelona,” Rummenigge said to Corriere dello Sport (as captured by El Espanol). “I can only say congrats to him for obtaining an astronomical contract. But this salary situation needs to be changed.” Also Read - Neymar Has Contacted Barcelona Skipper Lionel Messi Over PSG Transfer Ahead of UCL Clash: Report

Recently, a Spanish outlet leaked Lionel Messi’s contract and since then it has been the talk of the town.

At the moment PSG and Manchester City seem to be the frontrunners to get him, while Barca manager Ronald Koeman keeps maintaining that Messi is ‘happy’ at Camp Nou.

As for Messi, he has not made any revelations as to where he wants to go despite the rumours claiming the Argentine wants to reunite with Pep Guardiola. Messi has maintained that he will take a call at the end of the season.