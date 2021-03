BB vs GG Dream11 Prediction Bihar T20

Bhagalpur Bulls vs Gaya Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Bihar T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BB vs GG at Urja Stadium, Bihar: In the match no.3 of the Bihar T20 tournament, Gaya Gladiators will take on Bhagalpur Bulls at the Urja Stadium, Bihar on Sunday. The Bihar T20 BB vs GG match will start at 2 PM IST – March 21. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Bihar T20 match will not be available. Bhagalpur Bulls vs Gaya Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Bihar T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BB vs GG, Bihar T20, Gaya Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Bhagalpur Bulls Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bhagalpur Bulls vs Gaya Gladiators T20, Online Cricket Tips BB vs GG T20, Online Cricket Tips Bhagalpur Bulls vs Gaya Gladiators Bihar T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bihar T20. Also Read - EAG vs PAN Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Kerala T20 Match 30: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2 PM IST March 21 Sunday

TOSS: The Bihar T20 toss between Gaya Gladiators and Bhagalpur Bulls will take place at 1.30 PM IST. Also Read - TUS vs TIG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Kerala T20 Match 29: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 10 AM IST March 21 Sunday

Time: 2 PM IST Also Read - EVE vs MCI Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, FA Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Everton vs Manchester City on March 20, Saturday

Venue: Urja Stadium, Bihar.

BB vs GG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – A. Ahmed

Batters – A. Kumar, S. Khan-I, A. Singh-I

All-Rounders – Sachin KR Singh (C), Harsh Kumar, Sashi Shekhar

Bowlers – Apura Anand, Mukesh Kumar, Raj Singh Naveen, Manohar Jha (VC)

BB vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Bhagalpur Bulls: Aspaq Ahmed, Vikash Ranjan, Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Prem Priyank, Gaurav Sharma, Govind Dev Choudhary, Prashant Srivastava, Sashi Shekhar, Harsh Kumar, Varun Raj, Manohar Jha.

Gaya Gladiators: Vikash Yadav, Pranav Singh, Sabir Khan, Aniket Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Rishav Rakesh, Sachin KR Singh, Ankur Rai, Vikas Patel, Rajesh Singh, Deelip Kumar.

BB vs GG Squads

Bhagalpur Bulls: Aspaq Ahmed, Vikash Ranjan, Md Rahmatullah, Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Tripurari Keshav, Prem Priyank, Gaurav Sharma, Govind Dev Choudhary, Prashant Srivastava, Sashi Shekhar, Harsh Kumar, Prashant Kumar Singh, Yashaswi Rishav, Varun Raj, Satish Kumar, Manohar Jha, Raj Singh Naveen, Amod Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Rashid Iqbal, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj.

Gaya Gladiators: Vikash Yadav, Pranav Singh, Sabir Khan, Aniket Kumar, Shashank Upadhyay, Tabrez Alam, Harish Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Rishav Rakesh, Sachin KR Singh, Mritunjay Singh, Ankur Rai, Suraj Rathore, Apura Anand, Vikas Patel, Sidhnat Vijay, Aditya Pandey, Rajesh Singh, Deelip Kumar, Piyush Kumar Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GG Dream11 Team/ BB Dream11 Team/ Gaya Gladiators Dream11 Player List/ Bhagalpur Bulls Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Bihar T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.