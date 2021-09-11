BB vs KB Dream11 Team Predictions Bengal T20 Challenge

Barrackpore Bashers vs Kharagpur Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BB vs KB at Eden Gardens: In the Match 10 of Bengal T20 Challenge tournament, Barrackpore Bashers will take on Kharagpur Blasters at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. The Bengal T20 Challenge BB vs KB match will start at 7 PM IST – September 11. Barrackpore Bashers are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They are yet to secure their first win in the tournament. Kharagpur Blasters, on the other hand, are lying at the fifth position of the Bengal T20 Challenge points table. From the two matches that they have played, Blasters have secured one win. Here is the Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BB vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction, BB vs KB Fantasy CriKBet Prediction T20 game, Barrackpore Bashers Dream11 Team Player List, Kharagpur Blasters Dream11 Team Player List, BB vs KB Probable XIs Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy CriKBet Prediction – Barrackpore Bashers vs Kharagpur Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bengal T20 Challenge.

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge toss between Barrackpore Bashers and Kharagpur Blasters will take place at 6:30 PM IST – September 11.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

BB vs KB My Dream11 Team

WiKBetkeepers – Sourav Paul

Batsmen – Sudip Chatterjee, Dip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmed

All-rounders – Kazi Junaid Saifi (C), Sujit Kumar Yadav (VC), Prayas Ray Barman, Pradipta Pramanik

Bowlers – Raj Kumar Pal, Vaibhav Yadav, Md Kaif-I

BB vs KB Probable Playing XIs

Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed (wk), Sujit Yadav, Sourav Mondal, Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Durgesh Dubey, Vikas Singh, Shreyansh Ghosh, Shouvik Chakraborty, Ankit Mishra.

Kharagpur Blasters: Kazi Saifi (C), Gitimoy Basu (wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Dibya Majumder, Mohit Roy, Dip Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Yuvraj Keswani, Rajkumar Pal, MD Kaif, Sandipan Das Jr.

BB vs KB Squads

Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed (wk), Sujit Yadav, Sourav Mondal, Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Durgesh Dubey, Vikas Singh, Shreyansh Ghosh, Shouvik Chakraborty, Ankit Mishra, Abhinav Sharan, Mukesh Kumar.

Kharagpur Blasters: Kazi Saifi (C), Gitimoy Basu (wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Dibya Majumder, Mohit Roy, Dip Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Yuvraj Keswani, Rajkumar Pal, MD Kaif, Sandipan Das Jr., Shivang Chatterjee, Akash Ghatak, Ronit Ghosh.

