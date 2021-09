BB vs KW Dream11 Team Predictions Bengal T20 Challenge

Barrackpore Bashers vs Kanchenjunga Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BB vs KW at Eden Gardens: In the Semifinal 2 of Bengal T20 Challenge tournament, Barrackpore Bashers will take on Kanchenjunga Warriors at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. The Bengal T20 Challenge BB vs KW match will start at 7 PM IST – September 22. Having played 10 games each in the Bengal T20 Challenge, the Barrackpore Bashers and the Kanchenjunga Warriors have emerged victorious four times apiece. However, the Barrackpore Bashers finished second in the standings, one place higher than the Kanchenjunga Warriors, by virtue of losing one game less.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

BB vs KW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kaif Ahmed

Batsmen – Sudip Chatterjee, Sumanta Gupta, Sudip Gharami, Ankur Pal

All-rounders – Sujit Kumar Yadav (C), Sayan Shekhar Mandal (VC), Vikas Singh

Bowlers – Mukesh Kumar, Mithlesh Das, Anurag Tiwari

BB vs KW Probable Playing XIs

Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed (wk), Shreyansh Ghosh, Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Shuvam Dey, Vikas Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Sujit Yadav, Durgesh Dubey, Manik Sirohi.

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Anustup Majumdar (C), Sudip Gharami, Sayan Mondal, Sumanta Gupta, Avirup Gupta, Subham Sarkar, Anurag Tiwari, Mithlesh Das, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Suprodip Debnath (wk), Aditya Sharma.

BB vs KW Squads

Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed (wk), Sujit Yadav, Sourav Mondal, Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Durgesh Dubey, Vikas Singh, Shreyansh Ghosh, Shouvik Chakraborty, Ankit Mishra, Abhinav Sharan, Mukesh Kumar.

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Kazi Saifi (C), Gitimoy Basu (wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Dibya Majumder, Mohit Roy, Dip Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Yuvraj Keswani, Rajkumar Pal, MD Kaif, Sandipan Das Jr., Shivang Chatterjee, Akash Ghatak, Ronit Ghosh.

