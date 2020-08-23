BBCC vs COCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

In the fifth match of ECS T10 -Hungary league, Baggy Blues Cricket Club will lock horns with Cobra Cricket Club today. Both the teams have played two games each and are yet to register a win.

On the other hand, Royal Tigers Cricket Club and Dunabogdany Cricket Club have won both their matches to be at four points each. Tigers lead the four-team points tally thanks to a superior net run-rate.

Four teams are playing the ECS T10 – Hungary including Baggy Blues, Cobra CC, Dunabogdany and Royal Tigers. Four out of eight matches have been played so far with the semifinals and final to be played later today.

You can check the BBCC vs COCC, 5th Match Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Baggy Blues Cricket Club and Cobra Cricket Club will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget



BBCC vs COCC My Dream11 Team

Sanjay Kumar (captain), Srinivas Mandali (vice-captain), Vishnu Vasudev, Nitin Narve, Vinoth Ravindran, Shanker Gudipati, Anuj Kumar, Satish Inakoti, Sandeep Mohandas, Suganth Raju, Jeremy Polarouthu

BBCC vs COCC Squads

Baggy Blues Cricket Club: Vinoth Ravindran, Bharanidharan Parvathi, Kalum Akurugoda, Jeremy Polarouthu, Sachin Chauhan, Duncan Shoebridge, Jack Murrell, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Suganth Raju, Tonmoy Gomez, Sean Brennan, Ramees Hashmi, David Williams, Muhammad Hasnain, Kamran Shah, Raghav Sharma

Cobra Cricket Club: Shanker Gudipati, Sanjay Kumar, Vishnu Vasudev, Achuk Singh, Arun Venkatarajan, Abdul Sheikh, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Satish Inakoti, Srinivas Mandali, Bhavani Adapaka, Ashutosh Mathur, Siva Bommisetty, Kalyan Padharthi, Nitin Narve, Kailash Chander, Anuj Kumar

