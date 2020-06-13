Dream11 Team Prediction

The ongoing 2019-20 German Basketball Bundesliga is the 54th season of the annual championship. It got underway from September 24, 2019 but was halted in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was suspended till April 30 and the remainder of the event is now being played in a tournament format. 10 teams including the top-nine and Frankfurt are playing behind closed doors. Originally, 17 teams were part of the regular season including Brose Bamberg, medi Bayreuth, Alba Berlin, Telekom Baskets Bonn, Löwen Braunschweig, Crailsheim Merlins, Fraport Skyliners, Gießen 46ers, BG Göttingen, Hamburg Towers, Riesen Ludwigsburg, Syntainics MBC, Bayern Munich, EWE Baskets Oldenburg, ratiopharm Ulm, Rasta Vechta and s.Oliver Würzburg.

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Paris Lee

Shooting Guard: Lamont Jones, Moritz Plescher

Small Forward: Quantez Robertson, Tre Mclean

Power Forward: Shaquille Hines, Daniel Keppeler

Centre: Leon Kratzer

Probable Lineups

Brose Bamberg: Paris Lee (PG), Kameron Taylor (SG), Jordan Crawford (SF), Elias Harris (PF), Assem Marei (C)

Fraport Skyliners Frankfurt: Joe Rahon (PG), Lamont Jones (SG), Quantez Robertson (SF), Yorman Bartolo (PF), Gytis Masiulis (C)

SQUADS

Brose Bamberg (BBG): Paris Lee, Marvin Heckel, Nelson Weidemann, Retin Obasohan, Moritz Plescher, Kameron Taylor, Jordan Crawford, Tre McLean, Christian Sengfelder, Elias Harris, Daneil Keppeler, Assem Marei, Mateo Seric

Fraport Skyliners Frankfurt (FSL): Joe Rahon, Akeem Vargas, Len Schoormann, Lamont Jones, Matthew McQuaid, Bruno Vrcic, Maximilian Begue, Quantez Robertson, Richard Freudenberg, Nigel Pruitt, Yorman Bartolo, Shaquille Hines, Marco Voller, Leon Kratzer, Gytis Masiulis, Aaron Kayser

