BBL 13: Haris Rauf Comes Out To Bat Without Without Pads During Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders Match | WATCH VIDEO

The incident happened when Rauf came out to bat on the last ball of the first inning vs Sydney Thunders on Saturday.

Haris Rauf. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan’s ace pacer Haris Rauf, who is currently playing in the ongoing Big Bash League 2023-24 for the Melbourne Stars, came out to bat without pads and no gloves during the match against the Sydney Thunders at the Lavington Sports Oval in Albury on Saturday, December 23.

The incident happened when Rauf came out to bat on the last ball of the first inning after Melbourne Stars’ batter Mark Steketee was run out at the non-strikers’ end. The 30-year-old Pakistan’s pacer then has to rush to the field in fear of getting timed out.

However, when the Melbourne Stars batter Haris Rauf entered the field, he didn’t have anything, but a few minutes later, he put on gloves and a helmet but left the pads out, mainly because that was the last ball of the inning and Haris didn’t need to face any balls.

“No gloves, pads or helmet on. Haris Rauf was caught by surprise at the end of the Stars innings!” the BBL account wrote in a video shared on their social media account X. Here is the viral video:

No gloves, pads or helmet on 🤣 Haris Rauf was caught by surprise at the end of the Stars innings!@KFCAustralia #BucketMoment #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/ZR9DeP8YhW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2023

Both of these two teams are without a win after playing their first two matches in the ongoing edition of the BBL. While the Stars are at the eighth spot in the points table, the Thunder find themselves in a better position at the sixth spot.

The Glenn Maxwell-led side won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they lost opening batter Sam Harper early in the innings, but number three batter Beau Webster scored a fighting half-century before getting caught and bowled in the final over. Webster amassed 59 runs on 44 balls during his stay at the crease.

Glenn Maxwell’s stars posted a good total of 172 runs in the first inning against the Chris Green-led Thunder. However, the Stars lost their four wickets in the final, which denied them a big total.

