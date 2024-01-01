Home

India's Nikhil Chaudhary did the iconic Sidhu Moosewala celebration during the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder match

Nikhil Chaudhary (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Nathan Ellis-led Hobart Hurricanes defeated Chris Green’s Sydney Thunder by 7 wickets in match 21 of the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League 2023 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, on January 1. India’s Nikhil Chaudhary got into the spotlight during this match. He played a good role in the Hurricanes’ win with his two crucial wickets.

Nikhil also did the iconic Sidhu Moosewala celebration. Nikhil did the celebration after taking Daniel Sams’ catch in the mid-wicket in Nathan Ellis’ over but it turned out to be a no-ball later on. However, the clip of the celebration is now going viral all across the social space.

Nikhil Chaudhary loves this celebration 😆 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/9v0As7WICw — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2024

The India-born player picked up the wickets of Cameron Bancroft and Nathan McAndrew in his four overs spell and only gave away 26 runs. These are also his very first wickets in the BBL. He along with Chris Jordan and Patrick Dooley picked two-wicket each. Jordan received the Player of the Match for his performance.

“It was a bit of a must-win game for us. We are in a knockout situation. To restrict them to 150, we were happy and then the boys knocked it off. We try not to hit panic stations. We have not hit our mark as well as we would have liked but we know the potential in our team,” said Jordan in the post-match presentation.

“Any bowling line-up coming up against McDermott, he will always be feared. We are on the road for three games or so, and it can be a good period for the team to galvanize and get some hard away wins. We will take the win tonight and take every game as it comes,” he added.

