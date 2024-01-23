Home

BBL 2024 Final, SIX vs HEA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Final In India

SIX vs HEA Live Streaming

BBL 2024 Final, SIX vs HEA Live Streaming: Ben Dwarshuis’ Sydney Sixers is going to face Nathan McSweeney-led Brisbane Heat in the final of the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), on January 23. Sixers would like to extend their title tally to four and Heats would have the opportunity to win the trophy for the second time

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Final In India

What time is Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Final match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat final match will be played on Wednesday (January 23) from 2:10 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Final match going to be played?

The Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney.

Where can I watch Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Final match on TV?

The Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Final match?

Live streaming of Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match will be available on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis(c), Todd Murphy, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Perry

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Jimmy Peirson(w), Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jordan Buckingham, Charlie Wakim, Jack Wildermuth, Lachlan Hearne, Hugo Burdon

