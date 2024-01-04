Home

BBL: Brett Lee, Nikhil Chaudhary Chat In Hindi During Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Game – WATCH

Indian-born Nikhil Chaudhary has made headlines with his performance in the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia.

New Delhi: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee and Hobart Hurricanes’ Nikhil Chaudhary were spotted chatting in Hindi language in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident took place during the Hurricanes’ match against Melbourne Renegades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

