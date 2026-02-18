Home

BBL coming to India? Cricket Australia makes BIG move ahead of new season

Cricket Australia's big move ahead of the Big Bash League new season. Take a look and read the full story.

Cricket Australia's big move ahead of BBL 2026

Cricket Australia is thinking about organizing a Big Bash League (BBL) match in India next season. The main aim is to grow the league’s popularity in the Indian market, which is one of the biggest and most profitable in world cricket.

According to reports from SEN Cricket, this plan is also connected to the possible sale of at least two BBL franchises in the future.

Chennai in talks to host the match

Two senior CA officials recently visited India to talk about the idea. Chennai has been mentioned as a possible venue. An official from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) confirmed that discussions were held.

Perth Scorchers could play in India

The Perth Scorchers are likely to be the team chosen to play in India. Perth’s time zone suits Indian broadcast timings, which makes it easier for TV coverage.

Need approval from BCCI and Broadcaster

There are also talks with Indian businessmen about investing in the Western Australia Cricket Association’s team. However, nothing has been finalized yet. The plan will need approval from the broadcaster and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Perth Scorchers’ strong record in BBL

The Big Bash League is one of the top T20 leagues in the world, and the Perth Scorchers are its most successful team, having won the title six times.

