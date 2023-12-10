BBL: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Suspended Due To ‘Unsafe Pitch’ | Check Deets

Home



New Delhi: The match between Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League 2023 has been called off due to an unsafe pitch at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on December 10 2023. The problem of the pitch was damp which was unsettling the batters.

The ball was bouncing awkwardly whenever the ball lands on the surface. As the video of the match is also going viral on the social sphere where you can spot some divots on the surface and here is the clip.

Big Bash match between Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorcher has been suspended due to “unsafe pitch”.pic.twitter.com/skeXVbGeWn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2023

Melbourne Renegades have opted to bowl first and they had bowled 6.5 overs before the match called off. There was rain at night and the water seeped under the covers and this led to the damp on the pitch.

A cricket match can be called off due to an unsafe pitch for several reasons, including:

Uneven bounce: This is the most common reason for a pitch being deemed unsafe. It occurs when the ball bounces significantly higher or lower than expected, making it difficult for batsmen to judge the shot and increasing the risk of injury.

Excessive cracks and divots: These can cause the ball to deviate sharply, again making it difficult for batsmen to play. In extreme cases, the cracks can be so deep that they damage the bat.

Excessive wear and tear: A pitch that has been used for a long time may become worn and uneven, making it dangerous for players.

Foreign objects on the pitch: This could include anything from stones and glass to discarded equipment. These objects can create uneven bounces and pose a risk to players.

Unplayable weather conditions: In some cases, even a well-prepared pitch can become unplayable due to heavy rain, snow, or extreme heat.

Here are some instances of matches being called off due to unsafe pitches:

1998 West Indies vs England Test: This Test match, played at Sabina Park in Jamaica, was abandoned after just 10 overs due to uneven bounce. The pitch was so dangerous that several England players were struck by the ball.

2009 India vs Sri Lanka ODI: The fifth ODI of this series, played in Delhi, was abandoned after 23.3 overs due to “extremely variable bounce and too dangerous for further play.”

2017 Sheffield Shield match: A first-class match in Australia between Queensland and New South Wales was abandoned after the first day due to a dangerous pitch.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.