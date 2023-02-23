BBL vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

Home

BBL vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Bugibba Blasters vs Sourthen Crusaders CC , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 97 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta, 4:40 PM PM IST, February 23, Thursday

BBL vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Fancode ECS Malta T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BBL vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, BBL vs SOC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BBL vs SOC Playing 11s Fancode ECS Malta T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bugibba Blasters vs Sourthen Crusaders CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fancode ECS Malta T10 2023. BBL vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Bugibba Blasters vs Sourthen Crusaders CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 97 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 4:40 PM IST February 23, Thursday.

TOSS: The Fancode ECS Malta T10 match toss between Bugibba Blasters vs Sourthen Crusaders CC will take place at 4:10 PM IST.

Time: February 23, Thurssday, 4:40 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

BBL vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: A Khan, A Sharma

Batters: P Kohad, G Singh, R Bastiansz

All-rounders: B George, Z Yousaf, N Negi, D Siddique

Bowlers: D Negi, S Singh

BBL vs SOC Probable Playing XIs

Bugibba Blasters: Amar Sharma (wk), Suresh Dobal, Vijay Singh, Vikas Bisht, Partha Das, Shiv Singh, Gautam Singh, Narendar Negi (c), Devendra Negi, Deepak Rawat, Gajender Bisht

Sourthen Crusaders: Affy Khan (wk), Ishantha Kariyawasam, Angelo Delardon (c), Michael Goonetilleke, Jojo Thomas, Azwan Kamaleen, Basil George, Gopal Thakur, Shahin Hussain, Eardley Chandiram, Lakshitha Senavirathna

