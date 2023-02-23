BBL vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

BBL vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Bugibba Blasters vs Sourthen Crusaders CC , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 97 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta, 4:40 PM PM IST, February 23, Thursday
TOSS: The Fancode ECS Malta T10 match toss between Bugibba Blasters vs Sourthen Crusaders CC will take place at 4:10 PM IST.
Time: February 23, Thurssday, 4:40 PM IST.
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta
BBL vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicket-keeper: A Khan, A Sharma
Batters: P Kohad, G Singh, R Bastiansz
All-rounders: B George, Z Yousaf, N Negi, D Siddique
Bowlers: D Negi, S Singh
BBL vs SOC Probable Playing XIs
Bugibba Blasters: Amar Sharma (wk), Suresh Dobal, Vijay Singh, Vikas Bisht, Partha Das, Shiv Singh, Gautam Singh, Narendar Negi (c), Devendra Negi, Deepak Rawat, Gajender Bisht
Sourthen Crusaders: Affy Khan (wk), Ishantha Kariyawasam, Angelo Delardon (c), Michael Goonetilleke, Jojo Thomas, Azwan Kamaleen, Basil George, Gopal Thakur, Shahin Hussain, Eardley Chandiram, Lakshitha Senavirathna
