The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Australia have decided to postpone the two-match Test series in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia were due to play the Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka between 11 and 23 June but Cricket Australia and the BCB will now work together to find a future window for rescheduling the series which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

"This is understandably disappointing for players and fans of both sides. However, in the current global scenario of the COVID-19 outbreak and considering the nature of the health emergency, the BCB and CA are in agreement that this is the most sensible and practical decision," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

"We hope that the situation will improve soon and we are able to hold this series at a convenient time in the near future. To that end, the BCB will continue to work closely with CA with whom we share a history of support and cooperation."

It would have been Australia’s third Test series in Bangladesh and second in three years. “Postponing the tour is regrettable, but I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the open, honest and responsible discussions that led us to this mutually-agreed position,” Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said.

“The health of our people and communities is the number one priority for both Boards and that is reflected in the action we have taken in postponing the two Test matches. As we know, the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honour our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date.”