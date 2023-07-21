Home

BCB Caught in BCCI vs PCB Crossfire Over Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

Dubai: Amid much controversy, the Asia Cup 2023 schedule was officially announced on Wednesday by the Asian Cricket Council. While there was a lot of talk over PCB showing their reluctance over the hybrid model which they had acceptd earlier, the ACC stuck to the schedule that was decided on where Pakistan host four matches and Sri Lanka will host nine games. Now that the schedule is announced, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is not too pleased with it as they would be playing in Pakistan and in Sri Lanka. Bangladesh are in Group B in the Asia Cup where they are pitted against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka in Pakistan.

“Yes, we must travel to Lahore for the first match. The first round has two matches, one in Sri Lanka and one in Pakistan. We have to leave because we can’t do anything else. The next match after August 31st is on September 3rd. The Asia Cup organisers [ACC] have opted to fly the teams in chartered flights to make the journey more comfortable. We will fly in hired flights. The Asian Cricket Council is in charge of this. Of course, we would like to go by excellent airline, whether it is a national airline or a chartered plane; either way, it would be beneficial to everyone,” Jalal Yunus, chairman of the BCB cricket operation, told media at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

“If you travel, there will undoubtedly be an impact that I feel because if you travel by air, you will have to arrive two hours earlier and carry your luggage, and preparing all of these things is mentally stressful. Pakistan is a long distance away from Sri Lanka. So there is nothing to be done because it is the ACC’s decision, and everyone is acting accordingly. We must accept it as well,” he added.

