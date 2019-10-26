Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is contemplating to take action against the national-team captain Shakib Al Hasan.

While the domestic cricketers in Bangladesh are expected to reap benefits from the players’ strike, BCB may take a legal action against Shakib over violation of central contract.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Shakib signed a deal with telecom company ‘Grameenphone’ and the said deal is in violation of the BCB contract.

With the Bangladesh side set to tour India for three Twenty20 internationals and two Test matches, action against Shakb might hamper the morale of the team.

BCB president Nazmul Hasan said that the board will take a strict action against Shakib if he is not able to provide a satisfactory reply.

“He cannot make this agreement [with a telecom company] and why he cannot make this agreement is clearly stated in our contract paper,” Hasan told Bengali daily Kaler Kantho on Saturday, reported Cricbuzz.

“Robi [Telecom] was our title sponsor and Grameenphone did not bid and instead they grabbed few cricketers by paying them TK One or Two Crores. What happened in the end? The board lost TK 90 Crores in three years,” he added.

“Some players gained but the board had to suffer. It cannot happen. So they are informed about it on paper. I think even from the ministry they are told not to do any agreement with the telecom company without informing them while it is there in our contract paper. Then how come he does this agreement without informing us. And look at the timing. It was done when there was no cricket [due to strike]. Look at the audacity,” he continued.

“We are going into legal action. We cannot spare anyone in this regard. We will ask for compensation. We will seek compensation from the company as well as from the player. I heard about it [on October 23] and asked to sent legal notice to Grameenphone to claim compensation. I asked to send a letter to Shakib for explanation. We must give him a chance to show he didn’t break the rule. To us it seemed that it was something like ‘give a damn to the board’ and if that is the case we will take tough action,” he added.

Shakib, in addition senior Bangladesh cricketers Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyadh, had led the players protests. The 11-point demand included increase in domestic match fees to daily allowances, players’ transfers in both national league and BPL.

Nizamuddin Chowdhury, BCB chief executive, said that the board of was not aware of the Shakib’s deal with Grameenphone though every cricketer under BCB contract must seek permission from the board regarding their commercials.

“‘We were not aware of his [Shakib’s] deal with Grameenphone. Usually what happens is we don’t encourage players to have any commercial deal with a company that can have conflict with the national sponsors,” said Nizamuddin.

“Right now we have Unilever as our national team sponsors but the deal is expected to end soon. If any of our players are endorsing any telecom company, then the other telecom companies will not be interested to bid for the national team when our present deal is over with Unilever,” he concluded.