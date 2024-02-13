Home

BCB Leaves Out Tamim Iqbal As Bangladesh Cricket Board Announces Central Contract

Former captain Tamim Iqbal did not receive central contract from the Bangladesh Cricket Board in their recently announced list.

Tamim Iqbal (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) did not include former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal in their latest announced list of central contracts amidst doubts about his International career. After calling quit on his International cricket career back in July 2023, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina convinced him to come back. After that Tamim announced his availability for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Following a fallout with Shakib Al Hasan during the lead-up to the ODI World Cup 2023, Tamim resigned as the team’s captain. He also did not play in Bangladesh’s post-World Cup home and away series against New Zealand; instead, he made his comeback in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2024.

Meanwhile, the spotlight shifted to a new generation of cricketers with Shoriful Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto, the latter now also serving as captain, secured all-format contracts.

However, right-arm fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who held an all-format contract up until now, gets only a white-ball format deal.

Among the notable absentees from the central contracts list were Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain, and Mosaddek Hossain.

On the other hand, promising youngsters like Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudul Hasan Joy are the new entrants for 2024 central contract.

The BCB has approved the 1st Class Cricketers Salary Contract for 2024 with 85 players receiving contracts.

2024 Bangladesh central contracts:

All formats: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam

Tests and ODIs: Mushfiqur Rahim

ODIs and T20Is: Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Only Tests: Mominul Hoque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan

Only ODIs: Mahmudullah, Tanzim Hasan

Only T20Is: Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan

