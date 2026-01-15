Home

BCB SACKS top official following player boycott amid T20 World Cup 2026 row

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sacked their finance committee chairman Najmul Islam on Thursday (January 15) following a outrage by senior national players over his controversial remarks.

New Delhi: The Najmul Islam row has taken a new turn as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sacked their finance committee chairman Najmul Islam on Thursday (January 15) following a outrage by senior national players over his controversial remarks. after senior players of the national team revolted against him for making derogatory comments against them. Najmul faced backlash, while reaffirming Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, dismissing concerns about players

He said that the players would not be compensated, citing their failure to win an ICC event as evidence that they had not lived up to the support given. The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) demanded his resignation immediately after his remarks caused indignation.

After facing pressure from players and the public, the BCB took action and sacked Najmul from his role as chairman of the board’s finance committee, “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr. Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect,” BCB said

“Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee. The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction,” the statement further said

The BCB had also issued a show-cause notice to Najmul, “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reiterates its regret over the recent objectionable comments made by a member of the Board. The BCB acknowledges the concern caused by the remarks and wishes to reaffirm its commitment to professionalism, respect for cricketers and the values that nurture the game of cricket,” the BCB said in a pree-release.

“…the Board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the Board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours,” it added.

Earlier, Najmul had labeled former captain Tamim Iqbal as an “agent of India” after Tamim urged a more cautious approach to the standoff with India, warning that decisions made today could have consequences for the next 10 years.

