Home

Sports

BCB vice-president issues warning to ICC, says, We will not change our stance, we are not...

BCB vice-president issues warning to ICC, says, ‘We will not change our stance, we are not…’

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) vice-president Shakhawat Hossain said on Tuesday, January 13 that Bangladesh won't travel to India for their matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

BCB vice-president issues warning to ICC

New Delhi: Bangladesh have refused to travel to India for their matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) vice-president Shakhawat Hossain said on Tuesday (January 13). Speaking to reporters after a meeting, as quoted by Cricbuzz, Shakhawat said the BCB is hopeful of a positive outcome.

“We are firm in the position we have taken (regarding venue relocation). We will not change our stance even by an inch. We are not going to India,” Shakhawat said.

“We have stated our position, and they (ICC) are looking for alternatives. The path for discussion is still open,” he added.

BCB remain firm on their stance

As per Shakhawat, BCB remain firm on their stance, “Of course, we are in a positive position. There isn’t much time, so we will see. Some arrangements will be made quickly. Since the dialogue has started, let’s see what happens. But we are firm in our position,” he said, adding that both the ICC and BCB are aware time is running out.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Yes, the time is short. They know that too. Arrangements will be made very soon. I can’t say anything more apart from the dialogue is open,” he added.

BCB has asked ICC to reconsider their decision

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon stating that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked them to reconsider their decision not to travel to India.

“During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns. The Board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India,” BCB said in a statement.

“While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board’s position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions,” it said.

“The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter,” it added.

Bangladesh are set to play their first three Group C matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and then travel to Mumbai as they face Nepal at Wankhede Stadium on February 17.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.