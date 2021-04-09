BCC vs BOG Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Milan

Bergamo CC vs Bogliasco CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Milan – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BCC vs BOG at Milan Cricket Ground: In match no. 19 of FanCode ECS T10 Milan tournament, Bogliasco CC will take on Bergamo CC at the Milan Cricket Ground on Friday. The FanCode ECS T10 Milan BCC vs BOG match will start at 5 PM IST – April 9. Bergamo CC have won three of the five ECS T10 Milan matches they have played so far. After losing the opening encounter against Bogliasco, Bergamo won three successive matches before losing to Fresh Tropical in their last encounter. Bogliasco, on the other hand, won their first three ECS T10 Milan fixtures, including the one against Bergamo CC.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Milan toss between Bogliasco CC and Bergamo CC will take place at 4:30 PM IST – April 9.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

BCC vs BOG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Manpreet- Singh, Sachin Tharuka

Batsmen – Baljit- Singh (C), Sonu Lal, Dunishka Polpitiya

All-rounders – Chetan Kumar, Supun Manampeli Tharanga (VC), Upul Nandana

Bowlers – Jaspreet Singh, Niranga Malameege, Madupa Fernando

BCC vs BOG Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo CC: Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh (wk), Sonu Lal, Jaspreet Singh (C), Chetan Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Kuldip Singh.

Bogliasco CC: Madupa Fernando (C), Sachin Tharuka, Supun Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Niranga Malameege, Rishan Kavinda (wk), Roshan Weerasinghe, Sandesh Hansaja, Ralph Fernando, Dumindu Nissanka, Dunishka Polpitiya.

BCC vs BOG Squads

Bergamo CC: Manpreet Singh, Jasprit Singh, Baljit Singh Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Vishavjit Singh.

Bogliasco CC: Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando (C), Rusith Gayan, Niranga Malameege, Upul Nandana, Dunishka Polpitiya, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga Pethum, Duminda, Amila Viraj and Dumindu Nissanka.

