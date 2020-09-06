Dream11 Team Prediction

Bergamo Cricket Club will lock horns with Brescia Cricket Club in the second semi-final of the European Cricket Series (ECS). Both sides have made it to this stage because of some consistent performances in the league stages. While BCC ended the league stages undefeated, with the last match against RCC getting tied. They put up a praiseworthy performance to gun down a mammoth 148 but fell just short of winning the thriller. However, their record in the league stages is encouraging and will propel them forward, with a final beckoning. Also Read - RBCC vs RCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Rome Bangla CC vs Roma CC T10 Match at Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground 8.30 PM IST September 5

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Basharat Ali (Captain), Jaspreet Singh (Vice-captain), Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Qulb Sajjad, Jorawar Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Ali Abbas, Ammad Khan

Likely 11

BCC: Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Mandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Kuldip Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh

BRCC: Babar Hussain, Yasir Nawaz, Imad Khan, Ammad Khan, Basharat Ali, Iman Naveed, Rizwan Muhammad, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Javed Muhammad, Ali Abbas

SQUADS

BCC: Rakesh Kumar Banga, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh

BRCC: Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Rizwan Muhammad, Qulb Sajjad, Dullu Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Naseer Hussain, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

