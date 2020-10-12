Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Prague 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s BCC vs CTT at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In an exciting battle of ECS T10 – Barcelona on the opening day of the tournament, Bengali CC will take on Catalunya Tigers CC in the match no.3 at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona BCC vs CTT match will begin at 4.30 PM IST – October 12. It will be the first match of the day for both sides. The teams playing this match will have little idea about how the pitch would behave at this ground. They will be looking to get off to a start with a win in this match as there is little time to turn things around in ECS T10 tournaments. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 – Barcelona match 3 – BCC vs CTT Dream11 Team Prediction, Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC Dream11 Tips, PCC vs PRB Probable Playing XIs, BCC vs CTT Dream11 Fantasy Tips. Also Read - FRA vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's France vs Portugal at State De France 12.15 AM IST October 12 Monday in India

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Bengali CC and Catalunya Tigers CC will take place at 4 PM IST – October 12. Also Read - HCC vs BSH Dream11 Team Predictions And Fantasy Tips For ECS T10 Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Hawks CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC T10 Match 2 at Montjuic Ground 2:30 PM IST October 12 Monday

Time: 4.30 PM IST. Also Read - BSH vs UCC Dream11 Team Predictions And Fantasy Tips For ECS T10 Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Badalona Shaheen CC vs United CC Girona T10 Match 1 at Montjuic Ground 12:30 PM IST October 12 Monday

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S.Rahman, Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram

Batsmen: Omar Ali, Md, Mahbubul Alam, Tamjid Bepari

All-rounders: Riaz Howlader (C), Umair Aftab (VC)

Bowlers: Injamul Amin, Zulqarnain Haider, Ghulam Sarwar

BCC vs CTT Probable Playing XIs

Bengali CC: Shafiqur Alam, Nadim Aseq Arman, Sami Ullah, Omar Ali, Afsgan Ali, Ayaan Khan, Md Mohbubul Alam, Zihad Hossain, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Riaz Howlader, Belal Ahmed.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider.

BCC vs CTT Squads

Bengali CC: Waqar Hussain, Afshan Ali, Omar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Jahid Hasan, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadim Arman, Rashed Mir, Rubel Khan, Shafiqur Alam, Tuhin Motalab, Zihad Hossain, Mohammad Rahman, Alauddin Siddique, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Md, Mahbubul Alam, Sami Ullah, Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Rakibul Mollik.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Umair Aftab, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Amir Raza, Razaqat Ali, Naveed Ahmad, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Davinder Singh Kaur, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Ilyas.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ CTT Dream11 Team/ Bengali CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Catalunya Tigers CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.