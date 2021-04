BCC vs FT Dream11 Team Predictions

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan Match 13 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BCC vs FT at Milan Cricket Ground: Bregamo Cricket Club will play its fourth match of the tournament today when they take on Fresh Tropical. In Group A, Bergamo won two of their three matches while losing once. On the other hand, in Group B, Tropical also won two matches while losing one.

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BCC vs FT, ECS T10 – Milan 2021, Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bergamo Cricket Club vs Fresh Tropical ECS T10 – Milan, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BCC vs FT T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

BCC vs FT Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Milan Match 13 between Bergamo Cricket Club and Fresh Tropical will start from 1:00 PM IST – April 8.

Match Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

BCC vs FT My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Imran (captain), Jaspreet Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Zain Naqvi, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Amir Sharif, Chetan Kumar, Zahid Cheema, Bilal Hamid Mohammad Nawaz, Narinder Gidda

BCC vs FT Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo Cricket Club: Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sonu Lal, Jaspreet Singh, Chetan Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Daljit Singh, Jaspal Singh, Kuldip Singh

Fresh Tropical: Amir Sharif, Zain Naqvi, Muhammad Imran, Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Fahad Baqar, Hassan Jamil, Zahid Cheema, Ammar Rasool, Zahid Cheema, Suliman Hakimi

BCC vs FT Full Squads

Bergamo Cricket Club: Sonu Lal, Narinder Gidda, Gurpreet Singh Jr., Daljit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Chetan Kumar, Vishavjit Singh, Gurjit Singh, Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Sarvan Singh, Hardeep Singh, Jaspal Singh, Pardeep Singh, Kuldip Singh

Fresh Tropical: Suliman Hakimi, Mahash Javed, Imran Muhammad, Qasim Muhammad, Hassan Jamil, Zahid Cheema, Sadam Hussain, Arslan Shahid, Ammar Rasool, Zain Naqvi, Abdul Wahab Butt, Shahzad Sarwar Cheema, Fahad Baqar Malik, Amir Sharif, Bilal Aslam, Muhammad Imran, Jawad Sarwar Cheema, Sikander Abbas, Hassan Taseer, Hameed Farhan

