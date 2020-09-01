Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bergamo CC vs Jinnah Brescia CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s BCC vs JICC at Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground: After the success of ECS T10 Cyprus League, it’s time to shift our focus and base to Italy as ECS T10 – Rome kicked-off with a bang on Monday – August 31. In another exciting league clash of ECS T10 Rome tournament – Bermago Cricket Club will be up against the Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club at the Roma Capannella Cricket Ground, Rome. This is the first fixture of the second day of the European Cricket Series in Rome. The league has been successful in taking cricket to new heights in entire Europe. Both sides are well equipped with some quality players and have the ability to make some giant strides in the points table. Their first game was washed out and both the teams were awarded a single point. 10 teams are the part of the tournament and these two teams are the top favourites right from the start. Also Read - ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Roma Capannelle Cricket Club T10 Match at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground 8:30 PM IST August 31

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 toss between Bergamo CC vs Jinnah Brescia CC will take place at 1.15 PM (IST) – September 1. Also Read - KLCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Kent Lanka Cricket Club vs Bergamo Cricket Club T10 Match at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground 6:30 PM IST August 31

Time: 1.30 PM IST Also Read - BRCC vs RBCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club T10 Match at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground 4:30 PM IST August 31

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A Nisar (VC)

Batsmen: N Shahrukh, S Lal, M Singh

All-rounders: B Singh, M Iqbal, M Jafri, M Imran (C)

Bowlers: D Singh, M Mushtaq and A Rukhsar

BCC vs JICC Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo CC: Manpreet Singh (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh.

Jinnah Brescia CC: Ahmed Nisar (wk), Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Iqbal, Ghulam -Farid, Hussain Abubakar, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Rizwan-I, Ahmed Butt-I, Muhammad Jafri, Ahmed Rukhsar.

BCC vs JICC Squads

Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC): Manpreet- Singh, Jatinder- Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep- Singh, Gurjit- Singh, Jaspreet- Singh, Gurwinder- Singh, Baljit- Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh.

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (JICC): Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Sajjad, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan-I, Nawaz Sharukh, Muhammad Shouab, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmed Butt-I, Ahmed Rukhsar, Malik Mushtaq, Hussain Abubakar, Ghulam -Farid.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ JICC Dream11 Team/ Bergamo CC Dream11 Team/ Jinnah Brescia CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.