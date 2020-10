BCC vs KCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bengali CC vs Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s BCC vs KCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: The opening match of Wednesday has been scheduled to be played between Bengali CC and Kings CC. It will start from 1:00 PM IST. Also Read - MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 48 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST October 28 Wednesday

Bengali CC vs Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BCC vs KCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Kings CC Dream11 Team Player List, Bengali CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bengali CC vs Kings CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BCC vs KCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Bengali CC vs Kings CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 Also Read - MBCC vs RSCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing XI And Predicted XIs For Today's Men in Blue CC vs Raval Sporting CC Match 48 at Montjuic Ground 8 PM IST October 27 Tuesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Bengali CC and Kings CC will take place at 12:30 PM IST – October 28. Also Read - SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 47 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 27 Tuesday

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

BCC vs KCC My Dream11 Team

Riaz Howlader (captain), Jubed Miah (vice-captain), Saqib Muhammad, Shakil Mia, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Rakibul Mollik, Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Jahid Hasan, Shahedur Rahman

BCC vs KCC Probable Playing XIs

Bengali CC: Manpreet- Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep- Singh, Gurjit- Singh, Jaspreet Singh

Kings CC: MD Shofi Ahmed, Moyez Uddin, MD Shafiullah, Salman Ahmed-I, Moshiur Rahman, Foyez Ahmed, Sofiqul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Sadikur Rahman-I, Miah Jakir, Tahed Ahmed

BCC vs KCC Full Squads

Bengali CC: Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Rashed Mir, Rakibul Mollik, Tuhin Motalab, Atif Alam, Zihad Hossain, Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Belal Ahmed, Alauddin Siddique, Injamul Amin, Jahid Hasan, Mohammad Rahman

Kings CC: Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Ajamal Naseri, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ KCC Dream11 Team/ Bengali CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.