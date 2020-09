BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's BCC vs KCC-XI at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: The fourth and penultimate match of Friday is between Bergamo Cricket Club and Kings XI Cricket Club that will get underway from 6:30 PM IST.

A total of five matches have been scheduled for Friday.

September 4 Schedule

#Match 13, Kings XI Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 14, Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 15, Rome Bangla Cricket Club vs Roma Capannelle Cricket Club, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 16, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 17, Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club, 8:30 PM IST

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating. The teams have been divided into two groups of five each.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Bergamo Cricket Club and Kings XI Cricket Club will take place at 6:00 PM (IST) – September 4.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

BCC vs KCC-XI My Dream11 Team

Manpreet Singh (captain), Jaipal Singh (vice-captain), Jaspreet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Noman Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Daljit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Jaspal Ram, Atiq Tabraiz

BCC vs KCC-XI Squads

Bergamo Cricket Club: Rakesh Kumar Banga, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh

Kings XI Cricket Club: Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ KCC-XI Dream11 Team/ Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Kings XI Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.