BCC vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS Milan T10 Match 52: Captain, Vice-captain – Bergamo CC vs Kings XI, Today’s Probable XIs at Milan Cricket Ground, Milan at 3 PM IST May 4 Thursday

BCC vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The match toss between Bergamo CC and Kings XI will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Match Time: May 2, Tuesday, 3 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

BCC vs KIN XI Dream11 Team

Keeper – Pramod Kumar Sudida

Batsmen – Mandeep- Singh, Simranjit- Singh, Sarbjit Singh

All-rounders – Dara Shikoh (c), Jaspreet- Singh, Baljit- Singh(vc)

Bowlers – Jaswinder Singh, Khurram Shahzad-II, Kanwaljot Singh, Manjeet Singh-II.

BCC vs KIN XI Probable Playing XIs

KIN-XI: Farhan Javaid (wk), Soumi Ryder, Jagmeet- Singh, Simranjit- Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh, Rizwan Tahir, Jaipal Singh (c), Ullah Habib, Kanwaljot Singh

BCC: Dara Shikoh, Pramod Kumar Sudida (wk), Baljit- Singh (c), Jaspreet- Singh, Ahtasham Javaid, Sonu Lal, Mandeep- Singh, Jaspal Ram, Khurram Shahzad II, Kamaljit Singh-I, Satwinder Ram

