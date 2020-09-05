Dream11 Team Prediction

BCC vs KLCC ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Bergamo CC vs Kent Lanka CC T10 Match at 4.30 PM IST September 5: Also Read - RCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Roma CC vs Bergamo CC T10 Match at 2.30 PM IST September 5

After the success of ECS T10 Cyprus League, it’s time to shift our focus and base to Italy as ECS T10 – Rome which kicked off on August 31 – Monday. In the third match of ECS T10 Rome on Super Saturday – Bergamo CC will take on Kent Lanka CC at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Club – September 5. Also Read - ALCC vs RCCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Roma Capannelle Cricket Club T10 Match at Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground 12.30 PM IST September 5

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Bergamo CC vs Kent Lanka CC will take place at 2.00 PM (IST) – September 5. Also Read - BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Brescia CC vs Asian Latina CC T10 Match at Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground 8.30 PM IST September 4

Time: 4.30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: M Singh

Batsmen: M Kangeshwaram, M Sudarshana, M Singh

All-Rounders: B Singh, J Singh Mihindukulasuri, Perrera

Bowlers Arachchilage, Jagath De Silva, D Singh

SQUADS

Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC): Manpreet- Singh, Jatinder- Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep- Singh, Gurjit- Singh, Jaspreet- Singh, Gurwinder- Singh, Baljit- Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh

Kent Lanka Cricket Club (KLCC): Chamode Arachchige, Nevil John Even Renath, Danushka Tikiriyadura, Dissawe Mudiyanselage, Muthumala Sudarshana, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Shehan Kurukulasuriya, Mithun Jayamanna, Ruchira Naotunna, Thimira Welikalage, Singin Chakrawarthige, Meshen Alessio Herath, Bashitha Mihindukulasuriya, Tikiriyadura Silva, Handi Jagath de Silva, Romesh Lakmal Edirisinghe, Colombo Maha Perera, Kasthuru Arachchilage

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KLCC Dream11 Team/ BCC Dream11 Team/ Kent Lanka Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Roma Bergamo Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.