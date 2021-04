BCC vs MK Dream11 Team Predictions

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Milan Kingsgrove Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan Match 7 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BCC vs MK at Milan Cricket Ground: Milan Kingsgrove will face Bergamo Cricket Club in what will be their third match of the campaign. They have so far won one and lost once to collect two points in Group A.

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Milan Kingsgrove Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan

BCC vs MK Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Milan Match 7 between Bergamo Cricket Club and Milan Kingsgrove will start from 5:00 PM IST – April 6. Also Read - MK vs BOG Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Milan 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Milan Kingsgrove vs Bogliasco Match 3 at Milan Cricket Ground 5:00 PM IST April 5 Monday

Match Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

BCC vs MK My Dream11 Team

Tharindu Fernando (captain), Baljit Singh (vice-captain), Jaspreet Singh, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Gurwinder Singh, Daljit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Narinder Gidda, Lasitha Vithanage

BCC vs MK Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo Cricket Club: Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sonu Lal, Chetan Kumar, Rakesh Banga, Hardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Narinder Gidda

Milan Kingsgrove: Joy Perera, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Ahmed Muhammad, Tharindu Fernando, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Ahmed Raza, Hasitha Priyange, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Rajeewa Balasuriya, Lahiru Vithanage, Ganesh Puri

BCC vs MK Full Squads

Bergamo Cricket Club: Manpreet Singh, Jasprit Singh, Baljit Singh Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Singh, Vishavjit Singh

Milan Kingsgrove: Dian De silva, Dinesh Dissanayaka, Keerthi Fernando Warnakulasuriya, Ganesh Puri, Waqar Tauqeer, Lahiru Vithanage, Lasitha Vithanage, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Shaveen Bandara, Kamal Kariyawasam, Ahmed Muhammad, Anton Rodrigo, Rajeewa Balasuriya, Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Ahmad Raza, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando

