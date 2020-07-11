Dream11 Team Prediction

BCC vs PBVA Dream11 Tips ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bohemian CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals at 3:30 PM IST July 11:

The ECN Czech Super Series T10 match BCC vs PSV will kick-start at 1.30 PM IST. Bohemian CC will be coming into this clash on the back of two dominating wins from their group stage encounters on Saturday, while United CC failed to pick up a win from two games and will need to pull up their socks to register a win.

Cricket returns in Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final. The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well.

Toss: The toss between Bohemian CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

P.R Jagtap, Z Mahmood, S Davizi, P Balakrishnan, J Iqbal, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, H Gori, A Waqar, J Stooman, K Bhatnagar.

BCC vs PBVA Probable XIs

Bohemian CC: Muhammad Zubair (WK), Zahid Mahmood, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Abul Farhad, Javed Iqbal, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ravindra Singh Bist, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Haris Hassan, Imran ul-Haq

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Divyendra Singh (WK), Jahanur Hoque, Honey Gori, Birendra Kumar, Sabawoon Davizi, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Shantanu Kulkarni

BCC vs PBVA SQUADS

Bohemian CC (BCC): Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Nabeel, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap R Jagtap, Muhammad Usman, G M Hasanat, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Haris Hassan

Prague Barbarians Vandals (PBVA): Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Honey Gori, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar, Kushagra Bhatnagar

