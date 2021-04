BCC vs PU Dream11 Team Predictions

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Pioltello United Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan Match 6 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BCC vs PU at Milan Cricket Ground: The sixth match of the ECS T10 – Milan will be played between Bergamo Cricket Club and Pioltello United today. Both Bergamo and Pioltello lost their respective matches on Monday.

Bergamo Cricket Club vs Pioltello United Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BCC vs PU, ECS T10 – Milan 2021, Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Pioltello United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bergamo Cricket Club vs Pioltello United ECS T10 – Milan, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BCC vs PU T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

BCC vs PU Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Milan Match 6 between Bergamo Cricket Club and Pioltello United will start from 3:00 PM IST – April 6.

Match Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

BCC vs PU My Dream11 Team

Jaspreet Singh (captain), Manpreet Singh (vice-captain), Majid Safi, Baljit Singh, Sonu Lal, Ahmad Khan, Chetan Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Abbas Khan, Husnain Kabeer, Narinder Gidda

BCC vs PU Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo Cricket Club: Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sonu Lal, Chetan Kumar, Rakesh Banga, Hardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Narinder Gidda

Pioltello United: Haseeb Ansari, Imran Haider, Vissal Hussain, Majid Safi, Zain Amjad, Ali Amjad, Anees Aslam, Husnain Kabeer, Ahmad Khan, Hunain Ansari, Abbas Khan

BCC vs PU Full Squads

Bergamo Cricket Club: Manpreet Singh, Jasprit Singh, Baljit Singh Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Singh, Vishavjit Singh

Pioltello United: Kamran Khan, Abdullah Khan, Umer Khayam, Farooq Mohammad, Raza Noor, Majid Safi, Tayab Sohail, Husnain Kabeer, Sami Ullah, Haseeb Ansari, Hunain Ansari, Zain Amjad, Ali Amjad, Anees Aslam, Farhan Bhatti, Ahmad Khan, Imran Haider, Vissal Hussain, Abbas Khan

