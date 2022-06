BCC vs RBG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Milan 2022 Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The ECS T10 Milan 2022 Series toss between Bergamo CC vs Royal Bergamo will take place at 11.30 AM IST

Time – June 27, 12PM IST



Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

BCC vs RBG My Dream 11 Team

Mubashir Amin, Sonu Lal, Rizwan Tahir, Baljit Singh (c), Ahtasham Javaid, Usman Javaid, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Kumar, Mukhtar Muhammad, Jaspreet Singh (vc), Ahsan Akram

BCC vs RBG Probable Playing XI

Bergamo CC: Pramod Kumar Sudida, Baljit Singh, Sonu Lal, Kamaljit Singh-1, Chetan Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Dara Shikoh, Gurwinder Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep- Singh

Royal Bergamo: Mubashir Amin, Rizwan Tahir, Ahtasham Javaid, Ansar Mahmood, Usman Javaid, Raza Fraz, Muddasar Raja, Amir Shahzad-I, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad, Ahsan Akram