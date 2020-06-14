BCC vs UCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bohemian CC vs United CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECB Czech Super Series T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BCC vs UCC at June Vinor Cricket Ground: In the first match of ECN Czech Super Series T10 League on Sunday, Bohemian CC will be taking on the United CC at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The ECN Czech Super Series T10 match BCC vs UCC will kick-start at 1.30 PM IST. Bohemian CC will be coming into this clash on the back of two dominating wins from their group stage encounters on Saturday, while United CC failed to pick up a win from two games and will need to pull up their socks to register a win. Also Read - ESL vs ALA Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Espanyol vs Alaves Football Match at RCDE Stadium 5:30 PM IST June 13 Saturday

Cricket returns in Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final. The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well. Also Read - BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Kings at Vinor Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST Saturday June 13

Toss: The toss between Bohemian CC and United CC will take place at 1 PM (IST). Also Read - UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips United CC vs Prague CC Kings at Vinor Cricket Ground at 5:30 PM IST Saturday June 13

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A Singh

Batsmen: Z Mahmood, S Saqib Mukhtar, S Joshi

All-rounder: A Farhad, J Iqbal, R Magare, S Bhuiyan

Bowlers: A Waqar, M Nawab, C Parchure

BCC vs UCC Probable XIs

Bohemian Cricket Club – Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Muhammad Nabeel, Abdul Farhad, Sahib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, GM Hasanat, Ali Waqar, Waheed-ur-Rehman, Saurabh Kakaria.

United Cricket Club – Abhimanyu Singh, Vamsi Elugula, Shyamal Joshi, Pramod Bagauly, Rhututaj Magare, Neelesh Pandit, Kumal Deshmukh, Arpan Shukla, Mustafa Nawab, Amit Pangarkar, Chaitanya Pachure.

BCC vs UCC SQUADS

Bohemian CC: M Zubair, M Nabeel, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, I ul-Haq, PR Jagtap, M Usman, GM Hasnat, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, R Sharma, A Waqar, W ur-Rehman, W Sardar Khan, A Javed, S Kakaria and H Hassan.

United CC: A Singh, C Sharma, S Joshi, U Kanyal, S Raizada, V Elugula, M Parikh, P Bagauly, N Pandit, R Magare, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Shukla, M Nawab, A Pangarkar, S Awati, A Deshpande and C Parchure.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ UCC Dream11 Team/ Bohemian CC Dream11 Team/ United CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.