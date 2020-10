BCC vs UCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bengali CC vs United CC Girona Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BCC vs UCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the fourth and final match of the day, Bengali CC will take the field against United CC Girona. Also Read - RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 40 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 22 Thursday

Bengali CC vs United CC Girona Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BCC vs UCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, United CC Girona Dream11 Team Player List, Bengali CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bengali CC vs United CC Girona ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BCC vs UCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Bengali CC vs United CC Girona, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 Also Read - KCC vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Kings CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Match 35 at Montjuic Ground 4:30 PM IST Thursday October 22

16 teams are taking part in the 19-day tournament. The sixteen teams are Badalona Shaheen CC, Bengali CC, Catalunya CC, Catalunya Tigers CC, Falco CC, Fateh CC, Hira CC Sabadell, Joves Units CC, Gracia CC, Hawks CC, Kings CC, Men in Blue CC, Pak Montcada CC, Pakcelona CC, Raval Sporting CC and United CC Girona. Four matches will be played everyday with the teams competing in 60 T10 matches. All the matches will be the Montjuic Cricket Ground (MCG) adjacent to the 1992 Olympic baseball venue. Also Read - BSH vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC Match 34 at Montjuic Ground 2.30 PM IST Thursday October 22

Below is today’s schedule

#Match 33 – Bengali CC vs Pakcelona CC, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 34 – Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 35 – Kings CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 36 – Bengali CC vs United CC Girona, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Bengali CC and United CC Girona will take place at 8 PM IST – October 22.

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

BCC vs UCC My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Ehsan (captain), Riaz Howlader (vice-captain), Sumair Safdar Khan, Omar Ali, Khalid Ahmadi, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aziz Mohammed, Mohammad Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain, Syed Faisal Hussain, Muhammad Kamran

BCC vs UCC Probable Playing XIs

Bengali CC: Manpreet- Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh

United CC Girona: Muhammad Ehsan, Khalid Ahmadi, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar,Sumair Safdar Khan, Amar Shakoor Jan, Muhammad Sheraz, Hikmat Khan II, Sachin, Raja Umer Abbas, Sheroz Ahmed

BCC vs UCC Full Squads

Bengali CC: Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Rashed Mir, Rakibul Mollik, Tuhin Motalab, Atif Alam, Zihad Hossain, Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Belal Ahmed, Alauddin Siddique, Injamul Amin, Jahid Hasan, Mohammad Rahman

United CC Girona: Sumair Safdar Khan, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aamar Shakoor, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Hikmat Khan, Paramvir Singh, Abid Mahboob, Rajwinder Singh, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Raja Abbas, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Syed Shafat Ali, Muhammad Ehsan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ UCC Dream11 Team/ Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ United CC Girona Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.