BCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Bohemian CC vs Vinohrady CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BCC vs VCC at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 8 of ECS T10 Prague tournament, Vinohrady CC will take on Bohemian CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Prague BCC vs VCC match will start at 12:30 PM IST – May 5. Bohemian CC have lost their first two matches and are currently placed in the penultimate position in the Group A points table. They fell to a seven-wicket defeat to Prague CC Kings in their last match. Vinohrady CC, on the other hand, are having a tremendous ECS T10 Prague campaign so far. They have won as many as two matches and are currently sitting at the top of the Group A points table. Vinohrady will be looking forward to continuing their unbeaten run on Wednesday. Here is the ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, BCC vs VCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BCC vs VCC Probable XIs ECS T10 Prague, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bohemian CC vs Vinohrady CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Prague.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Vinohrady CC and Bohemian CC will take place at 12 PM IST – May 5.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

BCC vs VCC My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Nabeel, Chris Pearce, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Frederick Heydenrych, Javed Iqbal, Ritik Tomar (VC), Siddarth Goud (C), Ali Waqar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Yashkumar Patel.

BCC vs VCC Probable Playing XIs

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal (C), Muhammad Usman, Ali Waqar, Pratap Jagtap (WK), Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Ravindra Singh Bist, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria.

Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud (C), Frederick Heydenrych, Chris Pearce (WK), Ritik Tomar, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick.

BCC vs VCC Squads

Bohemian CC: Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal (C), Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, MD Mohiuddin, Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Imran ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap (WK), Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon and Amin Hossain.

Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud (C), Ben Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Vojtech Hasa, Nirmal Kumar, Chris Pearce (WK), Arshad Hayat, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Kyle Gilham, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Alex Sirisena, Lukas Fencl, Mikulas Stary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Arshad Ali, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick and Ashley McGlynn.

