BCCI Adds Rinku Singh To India ‘A’ Squad For 2nd Four Day Match Against England Lions

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday added batter Rinku Singh to India ‘A’ squad for the second four-day match against England Lions, starting from January 24 in Ahmedabad.

As a part of their three unofficial Test tour, the England Lions are currently touring India.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Rinku Singh to India ‘A’ squad for the second four-day match against England Lions to be played in Ahmedabad from 24th January,” BCCI stated in an official statement.

India ‘A’ squad will be led by domestic cricket star Abhimanyu Easwaran in the multi-day matches. Rinku was earlier added in the third match starting on February 1.

The 26-year-old has amassed 3109 runs in 44 first-class matches at an average of 57.57 with the help of seven centuries and 20 half-centuries.

India ‘A’ squad for the 2nd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal and Rinku Singh.

