The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are all set to appoint former India players Gautam Gambhir and Madan Lal as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). According to a report in PTI on Sunday, the committee will pick selection committees for the next four-year cycle starting 2020.

The third member of the panel is likely to be Mumbai-based woman international Sulakshana Naik, who has played two Tests and 46 ODIs for the country.

“Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir are all set to be the CAC members,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Lal, the hero of the 1983 World Cup, the senior most of the three, will head the committee, while 2011 World Cup hero Gambhir will assist him along with the third member. In all likelihood, the committee will meet just once as only two changes are required in the senior selection panel.

The committee has to find replacements for outgoing chairman MSK Prasad (South) and Gagan Khoda (Central). Sarandeep Singh (North), Devang Gamdhi (East) and Jatin Paranjpe (West) still have a year left in their respective four-year terms. There will also be changes in the junior selection panel.

The role will be an added responsibility for Gambhir, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from East Delhi. Reportedly, after the ruckus caused in its Annual General Meeting, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) wants its next president to be Gambhir as the association looks to get back to normalcy post-Rajat Sharma’s resignation.