BCCI and Gautam Gambhir plan back-up for Shreyas Iyer with THIS star, his name is…

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and head coach Gautam Gambhir plan back-up for Shreyas Iyer with a star player for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027.

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Gautam Gambhir plans back-up for Shreyas Iyer with a star player

The ODI World Cup 2027 is the main priority for all the teams as this event is one of the most important ones for each side. All teams are preparing for the ODI World Cup as they are testing and selecting some of the young talents and potential players in the team.

Meanwhile, the Indian management and head coach Gautam Gambhir are also looking for some fresh talents to be fit in the squad and help the team to perform well in the tournament. Some reports claimed that Team India is focusing on their middle order as their key all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy, are dealing with their injuries, which became a major headache for the Men in Blue.

However, Team India are looking for some good players to settle things for the middle order in the ODI World Cup 2027. According to a report by The Times of India, head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill set their eyes on star player Tilak Varma.

Not only this, Indian management is seeing Tilak Varma as Shreyas Iyer’s backup, who can play a big role for the team in the ODI World Cup 2027. The fans and Indian side had closely seen Tilak Varma’s performances and his rise in under-pressure moments. His availability in the middle-order can play a major role for the Indian team as it could solve many challenges and problems for Shubman Gill’s side.

“Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill feel there isn’t any backup ready for the middle order. With Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy being prone to injuries, they want someone in the top order who can at least chip in with four overs in an ODI.”

“The team has to be prepared for conditions in South Africa in the World Cup. Iyer got injured in Australia and his game against pace and bounce is untested of late. The team already has two ageing players in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They are having niggles as well. KL Rahul too will be over 35 by the time the World Cup comes around. Ravindra Jadeja isn’t a certainty either. The fielding of the team has suffered due to fitness issues. The team management feels that they need younger backups ready,” TOI source added in the report.

Last time, Team India played their last ODI series against England at their home ground. In the series, the hosts showcased an impressive performance, which dominated the Indian side and caused them a major loss in the ODI series, 2-1.

After the major loss in the series, Team India is ready to face West Indies in their next ODI schedule. The fans are expected to perform well in the series. The matches will be held on September 27th, 30th and 3rd October.