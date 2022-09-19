India: MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today unveiled the official Team India Jersey for all T20 Internationals. Called the ‘One Blue Jersey,’ it celebrates the indomitable energy and enthusiasm that supporters bring to the game. Most importantly, it pays homage to the legions of fans that span different genders and age groups, and transcend geographical borders.Also Read - India vs England 3rd Test Nottingham: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay Get Trolled For Having Beer in Indian Jersey After Virat Kohli-Led Team India Beat Hosts by 203 Runs at Trent Bridge

The jersey is styled with a pattern of equilateral triangles—a universal symbol of the blend of energy, spirit and power—that celebrates the unswerving support of the fans who have stood behind the team through thick and thin. Combined with petals found in the BCCI’s insignia, the jersey embodies the loyalty and merit that the game demands. The jersey comes in shades of the iconic and fan-favorite blue color for a look befitting the champions of the game.

The One Blue Jersey will make its debut on the pitch during the upcoming T20 series against Australia on the 20th of September. It replaces the Billion Cheers Jersey at all T20 International competitions. Players will continue to sport the Billion Cheers Jersey at One Day Internationals.

The jersey starts retailing at Rs 1,999 and will be available for purchase at mplsports.in starting today, and all leading e-commerce and retail outlets. Along with this, over 40 SKUs, including player edition jerseys, training gear and athleisure wear, will be available.