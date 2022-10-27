New Delhi: BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) on Thursday, announced that men and women cricketers will be entitled to same match fee from now on. BCCI in a tweet, which was further retweeted by secretary Jay Shah informed about the monumental step taken towards pay parity and equality among male and female cricketers. Check out the tweet here:Also Read - IND vs NED: Rohit Sharma Goes Past Yuvraj Singh To Become India's Leading Six Hitter In T20 World Cup History

I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

As per the newly introduced system, the Indian women’s cricketers will now receive Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, the same as their male counterparts. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Coach Wants Him to Shed High-Risk Game

“Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support,” Shah added.

Earlier this year, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had struck a deal with the country’s players’ association, which enabled the women cricketers to earn as much as the mail players, while Cricket Australia (CA) is also working to do away with gender disparity.

Inputs from PTI