The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 32-member Indian squad for the tour of Australia on Monday evening. As expected, the BCCI backed Virat Kohli to lead the team in the two-month-long tour. Varun Chakraborty is the fresh face in the side, he has been picked for the T20Is, thanks to his great show in the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma has not been picked for the Tests. T20Is and ODIs. Thanks to his good run of form, Dhawan has been picked for ODIs. Also Read - BCCI to Announce 32-Man Indian Team For Australia Tour: Likely Squad For Tests, ODIs, T20Is

Sanju Samson finds a place in the T20I squad, while Rishabh Pant misses out in the limited overs format. KL Rahul has been backed for the ODI side. Wriddhiman Saha will be wicketkeeping in the Tests and Rishabh Pant would be the extra keeper. Also Read - KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant For India's Tour of Australia? Aakash Chopra Answers

T20I squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish, H Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, W Sundar, Y Chahal, J Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, D Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

“The selection committee met via video-conference on Monday to select the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Tour of Australia. Team India will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia,” said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement.

The itinerary of the tour is yet to be announced, but tour is expected to be played between November 27 and January 19.

The BCCI said that four additional bowlers — Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan – would travel with the Indian contingent to Australia.

“The BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” it said. Both players do not find place in any team.