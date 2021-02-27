Women’s cricket will finally resume in India after a long break due to the pandemic. The Indian women would lock horns with their South African counterparts in a home series. India will host South Africa for five ODIs and three T20Is. The series is scheduled to start on March 7. While Mithali Raj has been backed to lead the ODI side, Harmanpreet Kaur will be in charge of the T20I team. Also Read - India vs England: Michael Vaughan Blasts BCCI, ICC Over Motera Pitch Controversy, Calls India Pink-Ball Test Win 'Shallow'

The ODIs and the T20Is would be played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow.

Shikha Pandey, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ekta Bisht and Taniya Bhatia are the big names that do not feature in the two Indian squads.

In the quest to ensure the safety of the players. Cricketers of both sides would be in quarantine and a bio-bubble environment.

India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur.

India women vs South Africa women full schedule

ODI series

1st ODI on March 7

2nd ODI on March 9

3rd ODI on March 12

4th ODI on March 14

5th ODI on March 17

T20I series

1st T20I on March 20

2nd T20I on March 21

3rd T20I on March 23

It would not be a walkover for the Indian eves who emerged second-best in the T20 World Cup played in 2020 before the pandemic in Australia. South Africa has a formidable squad and it is poised to be a thrilling series.