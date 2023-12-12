BCCI Announce India’s Squad For ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024 And Tri-series In South Africa

Home

BCCI have announced the squad for ICC U19 World Cup and tri-series that will happen in South Africa.

India U19 Squad (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI have announced the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024 and the tri-series in South Africa against the Proteas and England. Punjab’s Uday Saharan will be leading the team in these campaigns. Meanwhile, Saumy Kumar Pandey from Madhya Pradesh will be his deputy in command.

“The Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s U19 Men’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa and the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, 2024. The tri-series between India, England & South Africa will kick-off on the 29th of December, 2023 with the final scheduled on 10th of January, 2024. Post the tri-series, the India U19 team will begin preparations for the much anticipated ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup,” BCCI wrote in their media release.

“Team India are in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and USA and begin their U19 World Cup campaign on 20th of January, 2024 with a game against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. India then play their next two group fixtures against Ireland and USA on 25th & 28th January respectively. The final of the marquee tournament will be played on 11th of February, 2024 in Benoni,” the statement further added.

ICC has released the revised schedule for the upcoming edition of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 which will now take place across five different venues in South Africa. The venue was earlier set to be Sri Lanka but its hosting rights were taken away following their suspension for breaching its obligations as a Member.

India is placed with Bangladesh, Ireland, and USA in Group A. The tournament will kick off from January 14 with the clash between Asian rivals India and Bangladesh. India have a high chance of clearing this group without any loss.

India squad for U19 World Cup: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Traveling standby players for tri-series: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Md. Amaan

Back-up players: Digvijay Patil, Jayanth Goyat, P Vignesh, Kiran Chormale

