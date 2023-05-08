BCCI Announce Ishan Kishan As Replacement Of Injured KL Rahul For WTC Final 2023

Home

Ishan Kishan is yet to make his international Test debut as the wicket-keeper batter was the part of Indian squad in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy but was unable to feature in playing 11.

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement for the injured KL Rahul for the World Test Championship Final 2023. Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of Indian Premier League 2023 against RCB at Bangalore on May 1. The 31-year-old wicketkeeper batter will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same.

Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage.

Umesh Yadav sustained a minor left hamstring injury during Match 36 of TATA IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 26 April. The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely monitoring Umesh’s progress.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

