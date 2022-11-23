BCCI Announce ODI Squad For India’s Tour of Bangladesh; Rohit Sharma to Lead – Virat Kohli Included

BCCI has announced a squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma is back as captain and Virat Kohli also returns after a break.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fan Stabs Friend in Tamil Nadu After Heated Argument - Report

Mumbai: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Yash Dayal & Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December.

Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team .

Kuldeep and Shahbaz were initially named in the squad for the 3-match ODI series in New Zealand starting 25th November in Auckland. However, they will now be a part of the squad travelling to Bangladesh. No replacements have been named for the ODI squad currently in New Zealand.

The updated squads are as below:

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

The selectors have also picked India A squad for two four-day matches against Bangladesh A.

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)