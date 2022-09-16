New Delhi: BCCI Announced the cricket squad for India “A” for the ODI series against New Zealand “A”, Sanju Samson to lead the India side Umran Malik also made a comeback in India’s squad. The ODI series will start on September 22 and the first match of the series will be played at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India will play three ODI’s against New Zealand and the final match will be played on September 27, 2022.Also Read - KOHLINOOR: Virat Kohli's Each Sponsored Insta Post Fetches Him In Crores. Deets Inside

Players from the Under 19 World Cup team are also included in India’s squad as Raj Angad Bawa and Tilak Verma come in the team against New Zealand. Also Read - N Srinivasan Back In Focus Following Supreme Court's Decision To Modify Mandatory Cooling Off Period For BCCI Office Bearers

Mastercard New Zealand A tour of India Day Date Match Venue Thursday 22nd September 1st one-day M A Chidambaram Stadium Sunday 25th September 2nd one-day M A Chidambaram Stadium Tuesday 27th September 3rd one-day M A Chidambaram Stadium

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa Also Read - Sourav Ganguly-Jay Shah Era: Two IPLs During Covid And Other BIG Moves Made by BCCI

More to follow