BCCI Announce Squad For T20I Series Against West Indies, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Dropped
The Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies to be played in the Caribbean Islands and in Florida, USA
New Delhi: The Senior Men's Selection Committee on Wednesday picked India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies to be played in the Caribbean Islands and in Florida, USA.
Hardik Pandya will lead the side and the likes of senior players in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are dropped for the series.
Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Verma got a maiden call to the national team. While Kolkata Knight Riders young batter Rinku Singh, who had a phenomenal Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) didn’t get a place in the 16-man squad. Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar will lead the pace attack, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel are the only two spinners in the squad.
The T20I series starts from August 3rd and will go on till August 13th.
India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2023
|India’s tour of West Indies, 2023 (T20I Series)
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Aug-03
|1st T20I
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
|8:00 PM IST
|Aug-06
|2nd T20I
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|8:00 PM IST
|Aug-08
|3RD T20I
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|8:00 PM IST
|Aug-12
|4TH T20I
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
|8:00 PM IST
|Aug-13
|5TH T20I
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
|8:00 PM IST
